The 6th Cavalry Museum in Fort Oglethorpe hosted the group's annual luncheon and “Remember Our Heroes” memorial service on Oct. 20.
Former 6th Cavalry troopers attending were 102-year-old Melvin Turner, who served in Troop E at Fort Oglethorpe in 1935; Ken Fields, who served in Troop A 1968-70; and Jimmy Jones, who served from 2006-12 in the 1st and 6th Squadrons of the 6th Cavalry.
6th Cavalrymen George H. Blakeley, Lt. Col. James W. Cocke, Lt. Col. Guy DeMark, Alan D. Hall, Capt. L. W. Garnett, Jim Hornady, Earl R. Martzke, Glenn Roberts, Robert Monasmith, C. Russell Wentworth and Howard T. Roach were remembered at the memorial service with the reading of their name, tolling of the bell and a red rose placed in their memory.
The families of Capt. L. W. Garnett of HQ Troop, Jim Hornady 6th Armored Cavalry and Preulow Brown Troop F attended.
Family, friends, volunteers and guests enjoyed lunch, tours of the museum and looking through yearbooks and troop photos.