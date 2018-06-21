Celebrating the birth of the United States takes center stage at the 12th annual “Patriotism at The Post” concert and fireworks show slated to take place at historic Barnhardt Circle in Fort Oglethorpe on Tuesday night, July 3.
The parking lot opens at 5 p.m., with festivities beginning at 7:30 pm.
The festivities include Tabernacle Big Band’s patriotic concert and sing-a-long, food, kid’s activities, arts and crafts vendors and the naming of the Most Patriotic Boy and Girl winner, followed by fireworks at dark. Children, age 10 and younger, can compete by dressing in their patriotic best, wearing red, white and blue, and prizes will be awarded.
New for 2018 is the addition of chalk art street painting done on Barnhardt Circle for everyone to enjoy. Georgia Chalk Artist Guild co-founders, Zach Herndon, his wife Jessi Queen and guild member Meg Mitchell, will travel from Atlanta to participate and share their love and knowledge of chalk art while creating original art for all to see. Herndon and Queen founded the guild in 2014 to help promote street painting in Georgia. Mitchell has already shown her work locally, as she was the featured artist at the Thriving Community Interactive Art Walk on March 18 at Gilbert-Stephenson Park.
All artists, professional and amateur, students and the community are encouraged to participate. Community space and chalk will be available for anyone who just wants to be a part of all the fun. The theme for this first-ever chalk art event is “I Love America.” Judging will take place at 8 p.m., with the winners announced and awards presented before the fireworks show. To learn more, visit the Georgia Chalk Artist Guild event page and register online at http://www.gachalkartists.org/event/patriotism-at-the-post/.
Tabernacle Big Band will headline the concert with their 1940’s-era band of trumpets, trombones, saxophones and rhythm section. The band performs jazz and patriotic arrangements as well as “Glenn Miller”-style swing music. The patriotic sing-a-long encourages the audience to join in with song sheets available. All military veterans are recognized and asked to stand when their branch of service song is played during the “Service Salute.”
“The Army Post at Fort Oglethorpe played a huge role in the development of our nation,” said Chris McKeever, director of the 6th Cavalry Museum and member of the Fort Oglethorpe Tourism Association. “What better place to celebrate our nation’s birth than here on the polo field with great music, family fun and fireworks.”
Patriotism at The Post is free to attend but asks for a $5-per-car parking fee. Concessions and cold drinks will be available for sale. Apex Inflatables will have bounce houses for the kids to enjoy for a charge. CHI Memorial Hospital is providing shuttle service for those who need extra help getting onto the polo field.
More information about the event can be found online at fortotourism.org, on Facebook or by calling 706-861-2860.