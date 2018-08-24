When you’re a teenager, it can be difficult to get your head around the potential consequences of decisions like drinking and driving or risky relationships. Enter Teen Maze, a sort of life-size reality board game.
In September, 1,500 to 2,000 10th-graders from five area school systems — Catoosa, Walker, Dade, Chattooga and Chickamauga — will gather at the Colonnade in Ringgold. The young people will all start out in the auditorium to hear a sobering talk by Chris Sandy who, 18 years ago at the age of 22, cost two people their lives while driving drunk one night. Sandy received a sentence of 30 years — 8½ in prison, five on parole and 17 on probation. In addition to taking the lives of two people, Sandy lost all four of his grandparents and his father while he sat in prison. Since his release, he’s been speaking to young people about his experience and urging them to make good choices in life.
After hearing Sandy’s story, the Maze begins. “Stations” will be set up inside the Colonnade and outside in the parking lot where students will play roles based on the color of wristbands they’ll be wearing. The stations address issues like DUI, teen pregnancy, STDs, teen dating violence and suicide. Each station will be run by adults who work in related fields, from police, fire fighters, EMTs, doctors and nurses to social workers, judges, coroners and funeral home directors.
For instance, outside, students will see a car wreck set-up — with real crashed cars, fire trucks and police cruisers on the scene, lights flashing, sirens, faux blood, real screaming and crying and some pretty realistic looking injuries.
Students will find themselves assigned roles as someone who caused the wreck by driving drunk, someone who was killed in the wreck, someone injured, someone along for the ride and also under the influence, etc.
A “dead” student will proceed to the funeral home station where she will witness “relatives” weeping over their lost child and will be asked to write her own eulogy.
A “drunk driver” student will find himself at the juvenile court station, facing a sentence for his crime, learning about incarceration for teens, community service, terms of probation and court costs.
An “injured” student will find herself being whisked on a stretcher to the ER station, listening to a doctor outline her injuries while nurses hover over her with tubes and needles and her “family” begs to see her.
Students can find themselves in DUI school, pregnant, caring for a baby or learning they have a sexually transmitted disease. They face each of these situations as if they were real and learn about the short- and long-term consequences of their decisions. Social workers are on hand to discuss things like adoption and foster care, nurses explain birth control and pregnancy and present the benefits of abstinence.
When all is said and done, students don cap and gown and are presented with a Teen Maze graduation certificate by the superintendent of their school district, and individual pictures are taken of each presentation.
This makes the seventh year Teen Maze has been held in Catoosa County. It is sponsored and supported by a long list of agencies, including Family Connections Collaboratives from all four participating counties, the participating school systems, the County Sheriffs’ Departments and Fire Departments, Puckett EMS and ambulance services, CHI Memorial Hospital, nursing students from Georgia Northwestern and Chattanooga State, all four county health departments, and many others.
Teen Maze involves dozens of volunteers from the agencies involved, as well as some students and parents. Phil Ledbetter, director of the Catoosa County Family Collaborative, says the event costs around $20,000 to pull off. The printing of manuals, graduation certificates and photographs for each student runs $3,500. The cost to rent the Colonnade is $8,000.
Ledbetter says that so far, the Collaborative has been fortunate enough to get substance abuse prevention grants from the state to help cover some of the costs of Teen Maze, but he worries that that source may one day dry up. “The support we get from local agencies and businesses is crucial,” he says. “This event is worth the money and the effort.”
Teen Maze this year will take place Sept. 17-20. The event is not open to the public, but volunteers to help with set-up are needed. If you would like to help or donate, call 706-935-5018.