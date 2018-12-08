Fire trucks in Walker County are now transporting a furry friend to the scene of a traumatic event involving a child.
Walker County Emergency Services (WCES) recently received a donation of 30 teddy bears from State Farm Agent Mike Herndon and his team in Rock Spring. The bears have been distributed to every career fire station in Walker County for firefighters to give to children during an emergency situation, like a wreck or fire.
“Teddy bears can provide a sense of comfort and security during a turbulent time,” said Fire Chief Blake Hodge. “I hope these friendly faces will remind our youngest patients that the community cares about their well being and make a scary situation a little less frightening.”
Along with the bears, Herndon donated 150 sets of coloring books and crayons for WCES’ Fire Prevention and Education Department to be used in local schools and day cares.