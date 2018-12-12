On Tuesday, Dec. 4, five students from Ringgold Elementary School competed in the Catoosa County Tech Fair.
Fifth-grade students Caden Norris and Mason Bone competed in the animation category.
Bryce Robenolt, also a fifth-grader, entered the robotics category.
Fourth-grader Jacob Varghese competed in the category of video production and third-grader Elizabeth Kidwill entered the 3-D modeling portion of the competition.
Jacob Varghese won first place in the category of video production. His video showed him solving a Rubix cube in under two minutes. Jacob also included audio of him explaining all of the moves necessary for solving the puzzle. He will be moving on to the regional fair on January 25th.
RES is very proud of all of its students who competed. Good luck, Jacob!