Battlefield Elementary School had students in grades three through five compete at Georgia Highlands College in the Tech Competition. Battlefield Elementary winners were Wyatt Womack and Spencer Boydston, Kaiden Emahiser, Cooper Stallings and Caden Watson. / Contributed
