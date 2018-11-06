An armed man with multiple tattoos on his face entered the Sonic drive-in in Rossville Sunday night, Nov. 4, ordered the employees get on the ground, took money out of a cash register and left, according to Rossville police.
Rossville Police Detective Capt. David Scroggins told WDEF news in Chattanooga that the robber had “a half-dollar, silver-dollar five point star, just the outline of the star in some bold ink right about at his Adam’s apple on his neck and that was kind of mingled in with some other just graphic designs some tribal kind of designs.”
Witnesses said he also had a cross on his forehead and possibly a heart on his cheek.
Police are asking anyone who thinks they may be able to identify the robber to call the Rossville police at 706-866-1228.