Susan Wells received the Citizen of the Year award Saturday, Oct. 20, from the Walker County Chamber of Commerce.
The honor was presented during the Chamber’s annual fall Gala, a black-tie event held at the Fairyland Club on Lookout Mountain.
Wells is a lifelong educator, family and children’s advocate and volun-teer. She is a native of Rossville, the daughter of Bob and Jean McCoy, and a Rossville High School graduate. She received a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Georgia, her master’s degree in education from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and her education specialist degree from Jacksonville State University.
She has worked as a teacher and coach at Osburn Elementary and Rossville High School. She later became vice principal at Chattanooga Valley Elementary and then moved to become principal of Fortune Grammar School in LaFayette, then of Rossville Elementary, and finally of Chattanooga Valley Elementary. She concluded her career in education as the director of student services for the Catoosa County school system. After her “retirement,” she ran for the Walker County school board, won, and served as chairperson during her term.
Throughout her life, she has been an advocate for families and children in Northwest Georgia and is currently coordinator of Walker County Family Connection, a position she has held for 12 years. Her dedicated volunteerism stretches over 40 years. She has been a lifelong member of several local Methodist churches and is currently serving as the chair of the North Georgia Holston GAP Staff Parish Relations Committee.
She has been married for 37 years to David Wells and is the mother of twin daughters, Dr. Katie Wells and Elizabeth Wells.
She was selected from nominations that were reviewed by a committee of residents from each of the four cities in the county, a past recipient of the award, and volunteers from the Chamber membership. The recipient is selected based on volunteer contributions to Walker County. A new selection committee is appointed each year.
Former Citizens of the Year honorees include: 2017, Helen Gamble; 2016, Marilyn Ransom; 2015, Eddie Upshaw; 2014, Jim Smith; 2013, Thomas Harrison; 2012, Jeff Mullis; 2011, Nelda Parrish; 2010, Chip Cat-lett; 2009, Belva Gilbert; 2008, Bebe Heiskell; 2007, J. Farrell Brown; 2006, Charles “Dino” Richardson; 2005, Ben Napier; 2004, Steve Wil-son; 2003, Willie A. Haselrig; 2002, David Ashburn; 2001, Mike Bunn; 2000, Sanford E. Leake, Sr.; 1999, Buddy Chapman; 1998, Katherine C. Derrick; 1997, Dr. Robert Jones; 1996, Ray Brooks; 1995, Clara Marsh; 1994, Louise M. Smith; 1993, Ronnie Holden; 1992, Albert D. Millard; 1991, Russell Friberg; 1990, John J. Shadden, Jr.; 1989, Betty Jo Camp-bell; 1988, Charles R. Lusk; 1987, W. Leonard Fant; 1986, J. Frank Cobb; 1985, Fred B. Henry; 1984, Doris W. White; and 1983, Roy E. Parrish.