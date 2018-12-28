Just in time for the New Year, Walker County now has Sunday alcohol sales.
After the legal formality of two public hearings on the Sunday sale of beer, wine and liquor that voters overwhelmingly approved in a Nov. 6 ballot referendum, Commissioner Shannon Whitfield signed the amended county ordinance Thursday night, Dec. 27, and stores and restaurants can begin selling alcohol on Sunday.
Stores can now sell beer and wine beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Sundays, and restaurants can sell drinks of beer, wine or liquor beginning at 11 a.m.
The newly effective ordinance also modified parts of the license fee structure for businesses that sell alcohol and added two members to the Alcoholic Beverage Commission, bringing the total on that board to five.
Hours of sale in unincorporated Walker County
On premise consumption (restaurants):
Monday – Thursday – 8:00 a.m. to midnight
Friday – Saturday – 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.
Sunday – 11:00 a.m. to midnight
Off premise sales (retail – grocery/convenience stores):
Monday – Saturday – 24 hours per day
Sunday – 12:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.