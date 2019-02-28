Betsy Hixon and Ragan Wimpee are 7th grade students and play soccer at Chattanooga Valley Middle School in Walker County. When their teacher urged the students to start a passion project to help make the world a better place in some way, they decided to help raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga Inc. The Ronald McDonald house helps many families in Northwest Georgia, Chattanooga, and beyond.
As they explain, “The Ronald McDonald House provides a place for families to call home so they can stay close by their hospitalized child at little or no cost. If they can’t afford housing, they must do a small chores around the facility. Our goal is to raise enough money so that parents can spend less time doing chores and more time at the hospital with their child/children.
Therefore, they started a fund called Kick4aGoal. Donations may be made on gofundme.com/kick4agoal as well as on their Instagram @kick4agoal. Betsy and Ragan remind potential donors that when they make a donation, they are giving the gift of togetherness during trying times to families with ill children. Even though it costs $66.00 per night to house a family, RMHC of Greater Chattanooga allows families in need to stay at RMHC of Greater Chattanooga at no cost.
These students say that any donation, big or small will help make an impact. 100% (excluding the Go Fund Me transaction fees) of donations will go toward helping RMHC of Greater Chattanooga. Interested parties are also asked to please consider sharing their page on social media (https://www.gofundme.com/kick4agoal) to help spread awareness and show support in reaching their goal.
In conclusion, Betsy and Ragan say, “Thank you for all the support and help with our Kick4aGoal passion project. We hope that this will lead the way for many other students our age to give to a cause that they believe is just as important as the Ronald McDonald House.”