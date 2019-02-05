Several hundred dollars in tools and property was stolen from a storage facility on U.S. 41 in Catoosa County, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary was reported Jan. 28, but could have occurred sometime during the days prior.
The theft occurred from Ringgold Storage at 760 U.S. 41.
The victim told deputies he hadn’t been to the unit in about 10 days, but arrived around 3 p.m. on Jan. 28 to find several items missing from within.
The unit was still locked up when the victim arrived, but upon entering, he discovered fishing rods and reels, drywall tools, hand tools, a drill, nail gun, grinder, leaf blower, and other miscellaneous property missing.
The victim theorized that the culprit possibly picked the lock, and then locked the unit back when he or she fled the scene.
Extra patrol was placed in the area following the incident.
Anyone with information regarding the burglary or the missing property is encouraged to contact Detective Daniel Thacker with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-224.