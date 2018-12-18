The Al Millard Memorial Stocking Full of Love and the Catoosa County Stocking Full of Love were the guests of the Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe to accept a donation check and toys that the club had collected for this year's toy drive. Club President Dan Nichols had this to say: “Thousands of families in our area depend on the Stocking Full of Love programs to help bring Christmas magic into their child's life. Our club is honored to collect toys and donate $250 to each program to be a part of this important work.” Pictured at the Dec. 7 meeting at Park Place Restaurant in Fort Oglethorpe were PR Cook, Club President Dan Nichols, Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk, Jeff Epperson, Walker County Sgt. Kevin Denny, Chris McKeever, Doris White, Wayne Rasbury, Jim Coltrin and Alice Holsopple.

Tags