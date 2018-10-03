On Tuesday, Sept. 25, students and parents filled the gym of Ringgold Elementary to enjoy some family time, while creating, building, design-ing, and experimenting.
This year’s annual STEAM Night was a huge success.
Students in Mrs. Alisa Nepp’s STEAM class had been creating amazing art over the last few weeks.
Their creativity was displayed along the hallways leading to the gym for all to enjoy.
Students had painted coffee filters using water colors to create a waterfall of color.
They had also celebrated International Dot Day this month and had created unique representations that all began with a single dot on the page.
These were interesting pieces that allowed parents and teachers the chance to look into the creative minds of students.
During this instruction, Nepp encouraged children to realize that they can make their “mark” on the world.
The Creative Discovery Museum provided engaging STEM activities that allowed students to build foam cities, create marble runs, design paper airplanes, experiment with various machines, and more.
Great fun was had by all.
A special thanks to Melissa McKown, teacher, for her coordination with the Creative Discovery Museum, to Alisa Nepp, STEAM teacher, and Kathy Kennedy, Parent Involvement coordinator, for their creativity and organization that made the night a success.