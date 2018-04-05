Commissioner Shannon Whitfield continues to move ahead with efforts to resuscitate the county's financial health.
"One day at a time, we're trying to pull us out of this financial situation, " he said when addressing the quarterly One Walker Luncheon, held in LaFayette last week.
Elected in November 2016, Whitfield has toiled with taming "massive debt" and the precarious situation of the county having to borrow money to make payments on previously borrowed funds. Plus the county was saddled with court-ordered repayment of nearly $10 million of loans to Chattanooga-based Erlanger Health Systems.
Updating those in attendance with a review of the county's current finances, he pointed out that the audit for 2016, when he assumed office, showed Walker County carried debt of about $70 million.
During his first year in office, as taxpayers saw increases in property taxes, county government tightened its belt to trim roughly $2.4 million from the 2017 operating budget.
For 2018, the commissioner said the county is operating with a balanced budget — the first in years — and has added no new debt.
That the county weathered a stormy first year, one that required borrowing about $3 million, he said was due to a willingness of local institutions to support change.
"If it hadn't been for The Bank of LaFayette and First Volunteer Bank (those making tax anticipation loans to the county) this wouldn't have been possible," Whitfield said.
In addition to its balanced budget, the county successfully negotiated with Erlanger to settle that debt by paying $8.7 million over three years: $2.6 million in 2018 and again in 2019, followed by $3.5 million in 2020.
The commissioner said the county is saving about $577,000 in interest, made its first quarterly payment with another due in a few weeks, and has cut the amount owed to about $8,050,000.
Overall, Whitfield said the county had total liabilities of $66,361,000 on Sept. 30, 2017. As of last week in March 2018, those total liabilities had been reduced to $52,040,158.
In addition to dealing with debt, Whitfield said he has made some changes to his administrative staff that are intended to both save and generate money for the county.
Local businessman Robert Wardlaw, hired as economic and community development director, is tasked with recruiting and partnering with new and existing businesses as well as overseeing comprehensive infrastructure upgrades countywide.
And Matthew Williamson, formerly chairman of the Walker County GOP, has been hired as county attorney at an annual salary of $69,000. In addition to representing the county's interests in legal affairs, he will serve as policy director and lead efforts to update the county's ordinances.
While much of Whitfield's address was devoted to dealing with past indebtedness, the commissioner also brought attention to developments that could contribute to the county's financial rehabilitation.
The voter-approved TSPLOST went into effect Sunday, April 1. Not only will the transportation special purpose local option sales tax generate much-needed revenue for improvement of roads and bridges, it can be leveraged to free state highway grants that require local matching funds.
In addition, Whitfield said that the county will see nearly $21 million of new construction as there were 135 building permits issued in 2017.
Still to come, Developer Steven Henry, who also heads the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners and last summer purchased the vacant Peerless Woolen Mills property in Rossville, is committed to building nearly 40 single-family homes in Chattanooga Valley's Woodburn Station subdivision.
And atop Lookout Mountain, work on revamping the golf course, formerly Canyon Ridge, is due to begin this month and announcement of which national chain will manage the McLemore Resort is expected shortly.
Other projects are underway throughout the county, including Food City building a new 38,000-square-foot grocery on Mission Ridge Road and spending $350,000 to install a fueling station at its LaFayette location. New construction is underway in Chickamauga and the unincorporated areas, and efforts to attract new retail and industrial development are constant.
"We are trying to manage this county like a business." Whitfield said.