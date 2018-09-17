Sometimes the best way to move forward is as a team. That’s what Catoosa County, Ringgold and Fort Oglethorpe did in order to find ways to expand tourism.
In May, at the request of the three entities, a Georgia Tourism Product Development Resource Team (TPD) came to the area to assess tourism — what’s already being done and what more could be done.
“It was really special having all three entities working together,” says Catoosa County Economic Development Coordinator Taylor Kielty, who initiated and helped coordinate the project. “Everyone worked very well together.”
Teams from the county and the two cities put together an itinerary of 30 places for the TPD team of nine to visit over the course of three days. Kielty and Catoosa Recreation Director Travis Barbee, Ringgold Main Street Manager Jamie Klementisz, and Chris McKeever, director of the 6th Cavalry Museum in Fort Oglethorpe, worked with their respective Downtown Development Authorities and departments to determine where the TPD team would go to get the broadest possible picture of the area.
The result was a whirlwind journey that took TPD team members on walking and driving tours of downtown districts, businesses, recreation areas and even cemeteries.
Day One began with a working lunch at the Catoosa Administration building where Panera Bread provided a meal. From there, the team visited Brown’s Produce, Triple S Quail Farm and Preserve, McConnell Park, the Old Stone Church, the Ringgold Depot, Nathan Anderson Cemetery and Georgia Winery. The day ended at Wrath Brewery, where the team was treated to dinner then repaired to their quarters for the night. Super 8 Motel in Fort Oglethorpe provided free lodging for those who needed a place to stay.
Day Two started with breakfast at Battleview B&B in Fort Oglethorpe and moved on to the 6th Cavalry Museum and Barnhardt Circle. From there, they visited Tootie’s Treasures, Classic Blades, Battlefield Outdoors, then took a lunch break provided by Park Place Restaurant. With their bellies full and their brains refreshed, they toured the Fort Oglethorpe Walking Trails, Lake Winnie, the Canoe launches at Cloud Springs and at Old Mill, and Sims Sod Farm. In the evening, they stopped by the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners meeting, then had dinner courtesy of Home Plate, and ended the day along the Ringgold Creek Walk.
The team’s last day started early — at 7:40 a.m., with breakfast provided by the City of Ringgold at the Depot during a “Friends of the Festival listening session,” then they moved on to the Northwest Georgia Amphitheater, the Colonnade and Catoosa Chamber Welcome Center and the Jack Maddox Recreational Complex. Lunch was pro-vided by Peppers before the team took a two-hour walking tour of downtown Ringgold.
With the touring and observing done, TPD team members returned to their respective homes to spend time brainstorming on ideas to help draw more visitors to our area. On Sept. 11, they returned with their report — over 100 pages of ideas, resources and information.
The report focuses a lot on the outdoor and recreational offerings of the area and ways to enhance them. It talks about creating unique signage for businesses — signs that stand out and inform. It suggested that Brown’s Produce branch out to sell flowers, baked goods and preserves and that they keep something cooking in a crock-pot to lure customers with good smells.
For Sims Family Farm, the TPD team suggested a mini-museum and high-end farm-to-table dinners as forms of agritourism. A mini-museum area was also suggested for Tootie’s, which is one of the original buildings from Fort Oglethorpe’s days as a fort.
The report includes numerous suggestions to help create more venues for events, including at Georgia Winery and the Northwest Georgia Amphitheater.
Suggestions for the Ringgold Depot included outdoor movies (“Great Locomotive Race”), dinner theater events and seasonal lighting.
The team suggested that the Ringgold Wedding Chapel partner with places like the Georgia Winery and area hotels to offer pre- and post-wedding options. The Dapper Gentlemen was urged to invite customers to get a shave sitting in their antique barber chair.
Cemetery tours that share the history of the area were encouraged, and audio was suggested to help tell the story of The Old Stone Church.
“Arts as Tourism” is one theme throughout the report, with suggestions for murals around towns and along trails, as well as arts events that invite people to create works of their own. The team suggested outdoor “house music concerts/festivals” for the 6th Cavalry Museum.
Another suggestion was to create train events to draw rail enthusiasts.
Workshops on everything from produce to conducting family reunions were suggested for a number of businesses and venues.
An indoor bow and arrow, axe/knife-throwing range was suggested for Classic Blades. More restaurants, micro-breweries and coffee shops were encouraged.
An arching gateway sign, high above the road leading onto the Lafayette corridor, was suggested.
“There were a lot of big ideas,” says Kielty, “but I like that there were also a lot of simple ideas that could make big change.”
Chris McKeever, who also serves on Fort Oglethorpe’s Downtown Development Authority and as secretary of the Fort Oglethorpe Tourism Association, says she’s excited about the possibilities the TPD team’s work has brought to the attention of the county and cities. “It’s an amazing report they produced, and it will open the doors for grants and for more brainstorming for us,” she says.