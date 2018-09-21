On Sept. 13, state School Superintendent Richard Woods visited Ringgold High School’s Career Technical Agriculture Education (CTAE) Program.
His goal is to make sure students are ready to learn, ready to live, and ready to lead.
Superintendent Woods toured schools in the state to focus on strengthening communications, fostering meaningful collaboration, and supporting child-focused, classroom-centered policies.
Catoosa County School Superintendent Denia Reese said, “The strength of our CTAE programs are the foundation for the plan to open a College and Career Academy in 2022. We were honored that Superintendent Woods chose to visit our CTAE program at RHS to observe what is working well and to understand how the state can help us to improve opportunities for our students.”