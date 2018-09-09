Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, escorted by state Sen. Jeff Mullis, stopped in Ringgold Wednesday, Sept. 7, as he toured Northwest Georgia.
Carr said that as attorney general his mission has been and will continue to be to protect Georgia and its residents, be they homeowners, farmers, small business owners, their employees and customers, the elderly and all others.
He noted that during his service as commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia was the “number one state for business” in the nation three years in a row. Locally, he said that state government must understand, partner with and help meet the economic vision of each community. That means working with each county and community to find money for investment and to ensure job training and opportunity for residents.
It is essential that Georgians are well trained and prepared for the high demand jobs, he said, noting that Northwest Georgia offers a wide range of training through its colleges, technical schools, and other workforce training options. Business opportunities abound for state and area manufacturing and industry, he said, noting that 80% of U.S. markets are within two transportation hours of Georgia.
Carr also said that Northwest Georgia is an excellent location to prosper from tourism, which is a $70 billion a year industry in the state. With its natural resources, historical attractions, and proximity to Chattanooga, tourism in this area is and can grow as an economic stimulus.
Another issue Carr emphasized during his visit was the drug epidemic for old and young alike. He said that four Georgians die daily of drug overdose and that in some counties, each home averages more than two prescriptions per person for opioids and other prescribed drugs. There is “a lot of passion and interest” driving the state’s Opioid Task Force and county and community efforts to solve this problem for all families in Georgia.
Overall, Carr said, the state and local communities throughout Northwest Georgia and across the state “must face our state’s challenges, bolster our opportunities, and work together to protect Georgia.”