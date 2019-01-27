Led by an individual title from Matthew Wallin, the LaFayette Ramblers collected 100 points and finished sixth in the 17-team Darlington Invitational in Rome on Saturday.
Wallin went 4-0 with two pins in winning the 220-pound class. He earned a 3-1 decision against Jonathan Hammond of Mt. Vernon Presbyterinal in the finals.
Karson Ledford (145) and Hunter Deal (152) both placed third, while J.J. Muder (138) was fourth.
Darlington and Locust Grove tied for the championship with 181 points apiece, while a pair of Alabama schools - Benjamin Russell and Arab - finished third (155) and fourth (131.5), respectively. Pepperell (119.5) was fifth overall.
LaFayette will head to Ellijay on Saturday for the Area 6-AAAA traditional tournament at Gilmer High School.