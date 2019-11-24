Injuries have already hit the LaFayette Ramblers wrestling team fairly hard in the first two weeks of the season, but despite the setbacks, the Orange-and-Black still managed to go 2-3 at the Trion Duals on Saturday.
LaFayette gave up three forfeits each in losses to Mount Zion-Carroll (60-18), Oglethorpe County (52-27) and Coahulla Creek (54-26). The Ramblers would rally to defeat Montgomery County (54-30) and Bowdon (60-12) to finish off the day.
Matthew Wallin (285 pounds) went 5-0 on the day, winning all five by pin. Keegan Johns (113) also went 5-0 on the day with two pins, two wins by decision and one win by forfeit. Cyrek Johns (120) won four matches on the day, all coming by pinfall. Jeremiah Proctor also had four wins on the day, to by pin and two more coming by forfeit.
Hunter Deal (160) finished the day with a pair of pins. Jacob Brown had a pin at 160 and a forfeit victory at 182, while Mason Alexander picked up a decision and a forfeit victory at 170. Ben Selman (195) won two matches by forfeit, as did Joshua Hernandez (132) and Jazzen Nelson (138). Crandale Jackson (170) had one victory by pin.
LaFayette will be in action again Wednesday at the East Ridge Duals.