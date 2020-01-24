What is believed to be the first time in the history of the event, the LaFayette Ramblers, the Ridgeland Panthers and the Gordon Lee Trojans all went 1-1 in a very competitive Walker County Cup tri-match at LaFayette High School on Thursday night.
Ridgeland 53, Gordon Lee 24
Starting at 195 pounds, the match went to the halfway point with the Panthers nursing a 24-21 lead. But Ridgeland would win five of the final six matches, including three by pin, to pull away for the victory.
Aiden Barber (106), Elijah Langston (120), Aiden Raymer (138), Garret Romans (145), Matthew Ballew (182) and Tommy Lamb (285) all scored pins for the Panthers. Dylan Fowler (160) won his match by technical fall, while Ethan Morgan (170) and Caleb Woody (195) each picked up a win by forfeit.
Timy Duke (132) and Montgomery Kephart (152) both won their matches by decision, while Hunter Burnett (113), Penn Askew (126) and Austin Crowley (220) all won by forfeit.
LaFayette 42, Ridgeland 33
Starting at 220, the Ramblers won five of the first six matches to jump out to a 27-6 lead. The Panthers would come roaring back in the second half of the match, but LaFayette would pick up two more pins and one win by decision in the latter stages of the match to collect the victory.
LaFayette got pins from Keegan Johns (120), Karson Ledford (145) and Hunter Deal (152). Caleb Zwiger (170) won his match by decision, as did Matthew Wallin (285). Cyrek Johns (113), Joshua Hernandez (126) and David Patterson (220) picked up wins via forfeit.
The Panthers got pins from Raymer (138) and Fowler (160) and a major decision from Cameron Bain (132), while Ethan Morgan (182), Woody (195) and Barber (106) won by forfeit.
Gordon Lee 41, LaFayette 33
The Trojans would bounce back by taking five of the first seven bouts as they tripped up the Ramblers in the night's final match.
Burnett (113), Askew (126), Nathan Hunley (138) and Kephart (152) won by pinfall. Duke (132) picked up a technical foul, while Zane Murdock (106) and Logan Webb (182) both won by forfeit.
Keegan Johns (120), Ledford (145), Patterson (220) and Wallin (285) earned pins for the Ramblers. Jacob Brown (160) claimed a minor decision and Zwiger (170) picked up a win by forfeit. There was also a double forfeit at 195.
LaFayette will be back in action on Saturday as they will travel to Rome to participate in the Darlington Invitational and all three teams will prepare next week for the area tournaments, which will be held next weekend.
Gordon Lee will wrestle in the Area 4-A tournament at Trion, while LaFayette and Ridgeland will head to Pickens for the Area 6-AAAA tournament.