The Heritage junior varsity wrestlers participated in Saturday's Walt Hennebaul JV Open at Mountain View High School, which featured wrestlers from all over the Metro Atlanta area.
Enrique Rodriguez went 3-0 with two pins to win the title at 106 pounds, while Evan Wingrove took first at 113 after also going 3-0 with two pins.
Brayden Krajesky (120) and Chandler Dunn (182) were both one win away from the medal rounds. Cooper Ables (152) collected one win by pin during the tournament, while Dax Akers (138) also scored a victory.