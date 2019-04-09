WRESTLING: Three-time state champ Jacob Mariakis named Walker County Wrestler of the Year

For the past two seasons, Jacob Mariakis showed what he could do on a wrestling mat despite not being 100 percent healthy.
This past season, finally free of the injury bug, he was simply dominant.
Mariakis, the Ridgeland senior, capped an incredible high school career with a third consecutive GHSA state championship back in February and did so almost without breaking a sweat.
After winning area and sectionals titles, Mariakis took the floor in Macon and bulldozed his way to the Class 4A crown at 152 pounds, winning two matches by first-period pin and picking up a 15-0 technical fall before a 13-1 victory over Woodward Academy's Michael Wiley in the championship bout, just a week after he beat Wiley 15-0 in the sectional finals.
"It feels pretty good, but (state) was just another tournament, though," Mariakis said. "It was an accomplishment, but now there are bigger things to look forward to in college...national titles, hopefully."
The future Chattanooga Moc went 50-1 in his senior season to give him a 149-6 mark for his Ridgeland career with five of the losses coming in a freshman season that saw him finish as state runner-up.
Shoulder injuries and accompanying surgeries robbed him of parts of his sophomore and junior seasons, although Mariakis was able to return to the mats - at less than full strength - and gut out his first two state titles. He said he was relieved when he got the 'all clear' from his doctor prior to his senior year.
"As soon as the doctor cleared me from my shoulder injury from last year, I was really just focused on wrestling hard and not worried about the little nicknack injuries and the bumps and bruises that I really couldn't control," he said.
That meant no more having to wear a very restrictive brace that hampered him for the better part of two years.
"Conditioning-wise, that (shoulder) brace I had to wear just killed me," he added. "We had to put it on so tight that I couldn't take any deep breaths. This year, though, I only got tired in another one match all year. Not having that thing compress my chest made it really easy to breath."
His third state title put him in rarefied air as he joins former Ridgeland great Jacob Harris as the school's only three-time state champion.
"I'm not done yet," Mariakis said, while talking about his future at UTC. "There's a lot of things out there that I can still accomplish."
However, Mariakis said he will fondly remember his time in a Panther singlet.
"I'll remember just being surrounded by a great group of guys and having my dad and my brothers always being in my corner," he added. "The thing I'm most thankful for and most blessed with was them being able to coach me all the way up through high school."