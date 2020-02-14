Friday was another rough day for grapplers from Catoosa and Walker Counties at the GHSA state championships in Macon as only three athletes from the combined two-county area will have a chance to medal on Saturday.
Gordon Lee's Hunter Burnette (Class 1A, 113 pounds) dropped his championship semifinal match to Commerce's Dawson Legg and then fell in a consolation bracket match. He will wrestle for fifth place on Saturday.
Heritage's Drew Dietz (Class 4A, 113) finds himself in a similar situation. Dietz lost to Perry's Austin Thiel in the semis before losing in a consolation round. He too will wrestle for fifth place on Saturday, while his teammate, Alex Eacret (Class 4A, 195), picked up two victories in the consolation brackets by pinfall on Friday to earn a shot at fifth on Saturday.
Gordon Lee's Timy Duke (Class 1A, 160), Ringgold's Seth Parker (Class 3A, 145), LaFayette's Cyrek Johns (Class 4A, 113), Avery Sullivan (Class 4A, 132), Karson Ledford (Class 4A, 145), Hunter Deal (Class 4A, 152), David Patterson (Class 4A, 220) and Matthew Wallin (Class 4A, 285), Heritage's Tate Thomas (Class 4A, 106), Mike Stokes (Class 4A, 138) and Drake Parker (Class 4A, 182) and Ridgeland's Elijah Langston (Class 4A, 120) and Aiden Raymer (Class 4A, 126) were also eliminated short of the medal rounds on Friday.