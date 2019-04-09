Hunter Burnette (Gordon Lee) The junior 113-pounder won an area championship, finished third at state sectionals and placed third at the Class 1A state championships.
Alex Eacret (Heritage) The junior 195-pounder was third in the area championships, placed fourth at state sectionals and finished in sixth place at the Class 4A state championships.
Avery Geer (Gordon Lee) The senior 145-pounder was fourth at the area championships, placed fifth at sectionals and ended up sixth at the Class 1A state championships.
Jordan Hughley (Ridgeland) The senior 138-pounder won an area championship, was runner-up at state sectionals and placed fourth at the Class 4A state championships.
Nathan Hunley (Gordon Lee) The sophomore 126-pounder was second at the area championship, fifth at state sectionals and finished in fourth place at the Class 1A state championships.
Seth Ingle (Heritage) The senior 160-pounder was second at the area championships and second at the state sectionals before going on to finish fifth at the Class 4A state championships.
Bryce James (Gordon Lee) The freshman 106-pounder captured an area championship, followed up with a state sectional title and finished as runner-up at the Class 1A state championships.
Makayden Martin (Gordon Lee) The freshman 106-pounder made school history by becoming the first girls' state sectional champion and went on to win a match in the first GHSA-sanctioned girls' state tournament.
Holden Moss (Ringgold) The senior 138-pounder won an area championship and finished second at state sectionals to qualify for the Class 3A state tournament field.
Drake Parker (Heritage) The junior 182-pounder placed first at the area championship, third at state sectionals and qualified for the Class 4A state championships.
Chris Prescott (Ridgeland) The senior 120-pounder placed second at the area championship, third at state sectionals and ended up third at the Class 4A state championships.
Logan Skeen (Ringgold) The senior 132-pounder won an area championship, placed sixth at the state sectionals and ended up fourth at the Class 3A state championships for the Blue-and-White.
Garett Stephens (Heritage) The senior 152-pounder was second at the area championship, placed sixth at state sectionals and finished fourth at the Class 4A state championships.
Dylan Swanson (Ridgeland) The senior 160-pounder capped a big season by winning area and state sectional championships before finishing as runner-up at the Class 4A state championships.
Matthew Wallin (LaFayette) The junior 220-pounder was runner-up at the area championship, seventh at the state sectionals and sixth at the Class 4A state championships.
THE 2018-2019 CATOOSA-WALKER WRESTLING SECOND TEAM
Austin Crowley (Gordon Lee)
Jeffery Curtis (Heritage)
Dylan Fowler (Ridgeland)
Owen Frost (Gordon Lee)
Parker Gill (Ringgold)
Cyrek Johns (LaFayete)
Tommy Lamb (Ridgeland)
Carson Lanier (LaFayette)
Karson Ledford (LaFayette)
Christian Merrill (Heritage)
J.J. Muder (LaFayette)
Malachi Parker (Ringgold)
Seth Parker (Ringgold)
Aiden Raymer (Ridgeland)
Dylan Simpson (LFO)
Avery Sullivan (LaFayette)
Hector Velez (Lafayette)
The Catoosa-Walker Wrestling Dream Team is determined by Sports Editor Scott Herpst based on performances during the 2018-2019 season. Text and photo by Scott Herpst. Layout by Noel Hahn.