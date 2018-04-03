Tyler Beard (Sr., LaFayette) - The 182-pounder was second at the Area 6-AAAA championships, first at the state sectionals and got through to the championship semifinals in the state tournament before finishing fifth. He ended the year with a 43-8 overall record.
Hunter Burnette (Soph., Gordon Lee) - The 106-pounder was first at the Area 3-A championships, second at the state sectionals and got through to the championship finals in the state tournament before finishing as runner-up. He ended the year with a 34-8 overall record.
Ryan Craft (Jr., Heritage) - The 106-pounder was second at the Area 6-AAAA championships, first at the state sectionals and got through to the championship finals in the state tournament before finishing as runner-up. He ended the year with a 56-8 overall record and was the Catoosa County Co-Wrestler of the Year.
Cody Deal (Sr., LaFayette) - The 220-pounder was first at the Area 6-AAAA championships, first at the state sectionals and got through to the championship semifinals in the state tournament before finishing fifth. He ended the year with a 41-8 overall record.
Griffin Green (Sr., Ringgold) - The 145-pounder was first at the Area 3-AAA championships, first at the state sectionals and got through to the championship finals in the state tournament before finishing as runner-up. He ended the year with a 42-4 overall record and was the Catoosa County Co-Wrestler of the Year.
Jordan Hughley (Jr., Ridgeland) - The 138-pounder was first at the Area 6-AAAA championships, first at the state sectionals and got through to the championship semifinals in the state tournament before finishing fourth. He ended the year with a 45-6 overall record.
Braden Jarvis (Sr., Gordon Lee) - The 170-pounder was first at the Area 3-A championships, first at the state sectionals and went on to win the Class A state championship. He ended the year with a 43-0 overall record and was the Walker County Co-Wrestler of the Year.
Jarrett Lassetter (Sr., Gordon Lee) - The 160-pounder was second at the Area 3-A championships, second at the state sectionals and got through to the championship semifinals in the state tournament before finishing third. He ended the year with a 39-7 overall record.
Jacob Mariakis (Jr., Ridgeland) - The 145-pounder was first at the Area 6-AAAA championships, first at the state sectionals and went on to win the Class 4A state championship. He ended the year with a 17-0 overall record and was the Walker County Co-Wrestler of the Year.
Ryan McGill (Sr., Ridgeland) - The 170-pounder was first at the Area 6-AAAA championships, second at the state sectionals and got through to the championship finals in the state tournament before finishing as runner-up. He ended the year with a 43-7 overall record.
Holden Moss (Jr., Ringgold) - The 132-pounder was second at the Area 3-AAA championships, fourth at the state sectionals and got through to the championship semifinals in the state tournament before finishing third. He ended the year with a 42-10 overall record.
Malachi Parker (Jr., Ringgold) - The 170-pounder was fourth at the Area 3-AAA championships, fourth at the state sectionals and finished sixth in the state tournament. He ended the year with a 30-15 overall record.
Kameron Peters (Sr., LFO) - The 285-pounder was fourth at the Area 3-AAA championships, third at the state sectionals and got through to the championship semifinals in the state tournament before finishing third. He ended the year with a 30-4 overall record.
Caleb Vines (Sr., Gordon Lee) - The 220-pounder was second at the Area 3-A championships, third at the state sectionals and got through to the championship semifinals in the state tournament before finishing fourth. He ended the year with a 28-12 overall record.
Honorable Mention: Gordon Lee - Tomy Duke (113), Logan Butler (138), Owen Frost (182); Heritage - Ian Burgett (126), Tyler Tomey (132), Garrett Stephens (138), Seth Ingle (152), Spencer Davies (160), Alex Eacret (170), Drake Parker (182), Zach Brown (195), Jeffery Curtis (220); LaFayette - Hector Velez (106), Carson Lanier (126), Mason Alexander (138), Hunter Deal (145), Cameron Hollingsworth (160), Matthew Wallin (285); LFO - Noah Shelton (132), Jacob Brown (152), Johnathan Cutcher (170), Nathan Williams (182); Ridgeland - Preston Perreault (113), Hunter Smith (120), Evan Burnette (152), Dylan Swanson (160), Ethan Morgan (195), Tommy Lamb (220); Ringgold - Logan Skeen (120)
The Catoosa-Walker County Wrestling Dream Team is selected by Sports Editor Scott Herpst based on performances throughout the season. Photos and text by Scott Herpst.