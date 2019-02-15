There could be as many as a half-dozen state wrestling champions from the Catoosa-Walker County area by Saturday night.
Six wrestlers representing five area high schools will compete in the championship finals in the Macon Coliseum tomorrow.
Ridgeland will have two wrestlers looking to win it all. Jacob Mariakis (Class 4A, 152 pounds) will try to become the Panthers' second three-time state champion when he faces Malachi Wiley of Woodward Academy. Mariakis, now a four-time state finalist, won his semifinal bout by pin on Friday.
The Panthers' other finalist is Dylan Swanson (Class 4A, 160), who is aiming for his first state crown. Swanson also won by pin on Friday and will take on Dre Bonner of West Laurens in the finals.
Also in Class 4A, Heritage's Ryan Craft (113) will be eyeing his first state championship on Saturday after finishing as runner-up a year ago. Craft will take on Josh Kincaid of Madison County.
Ringgold's Tanner Stone (Class 3A, 126) gutted out a 6-4 win in sudden victory in Friday's match and will face North Hall's Matthew Glenn in the finals.
LFO's Nathan Williams (Class 3A, 195) won his semifinal bout, 11-7, to draw Area 6 rival John Knight of Sonoraville in Saturday's championship. Williams beat Knight, 4-2, to win the area title earlier this month, but Knight came back to get past Williams, 5-2, in the sectional finals last weekend in Jefferson.
The final local state finalist will be Gordon Lee's Bryce James (Class 1A, 106), who won 11-7 in the semis to earn a match against Prince Avenue Christian's Mark Metz.
Several other wrestlers lost in semifinal matches today, but are still alive in the consolation semifinals, which get underway later tonight. Those wrestlers include Hunter Burnette (113), Nathan Hunley (126) and Avery Geer (145) of Gordon Lee, Logan Skeen (132) of Ringgold, Chris Prescott (120) and Jordan Hughley (138) of Ridgeland, Garret Stephens (152), Seth Ingle (160) and Alex Eacret (195) of Heritage and Matthew Wallin (220) of LaFayette.
Ringgold's Holden Moss (138) and Malachi Parker (170), LFO's Dylan Simpson (220), Ridgeland's Aiden Raymer (132) and Heritage's Jeffery Curtis (220) were all eliminated with their second losses on Friday, as was Gordon Lee's Makayden Martin (106) in the GHSA Girls' State Tournament.
Going into the consolation semifinals, Gordon Lee is in eighth place in the Class 1A team standings with 47 points. Commerce (174) leads the standings, ahead of Darlington (127), George Walton Academy (73.5), Trion (73) and Turner County (71).
Ridgeland is still tied with North Oconee for sixth place (72.5) in Class 4A behind Woodward Academy (144), West Laurens (122.5), Blessed Trinity (107), Gilmer (88.5) and Central-Carroll (73). Heritage (59.5) sits 10th.
Ringgold (35) is ninth in Class 3A with Sonoraville (150), Jefferson (138.5), North Hall (132.5), Lumpkin County (77) and Jackson County (76) leading the top five.
The race for Class 3A state team title may come down to the final match on Saturday. Jefferson, who owns a streak of 18 consecutive state traditional championships in four different classifications since 2001 (22 overall), has six wrestlers in the championship finals. Sonoraville has five in the finals and North Hall has four. All three teams still have wrestlers still alive in the consolation brackets.