Still dealing with injuries and illnesses, the LaFayette Ramblers had to forfeit at three different weight classes on Tuesday night and dropped a 51-17 decision to a very good Chattooga team in Summerville.
The Indians scored three pins and three technical falls, while picking up forfeit wins at 145, 152 and 285 pounds.
Jazzen Nelson got the only head-to-head victory for the Ramblers as he scored a pin at 138. Mason Alexander (170) and Keegan Johns (113) both won their matches by forfeit.
There were two double forfeits on the night, one at 106 and one at 126.
The Ramblers will be on the road again Thursday when they travel across state lines to take on Fort Payne (Ala.).