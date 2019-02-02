The Heritage Generals will take seven wrestlers to the Class 4A state sectionals this upcoming weekend and three will go as area champions.
At the Area 6-AAAA traditional tournament at Gilmer High School on Saturday, Ryan Craft (113), Drake Parker (182) and Jeffery Curtis (220) won individual titles for the Generals. Garett Stephens (152) and Seth Ingle (160) both finished second. Alex Eacret (195) was third and Christian Merrill (170) took fourth.
Heritage will have five wrestlers available as possible alternates. Enrique Rodriguez (106), Mason Day (120) Garrett Pennington (132), Mike Stokes (138) and Ethan Covington (145) each finished fifth.
The Ridgeland Panthers will also take seven wrestlers to sectionals and, like the Generals, Ridgeland claimed three individual champions.
Jordan Hughley (138), Jacob Mariakis (152) and Dylan Swanson (160) all won area championships. Chris Prescott (120) and Aiden Raymer (132) were both second in their respective weight classes, while Dylan Fowler (170) and Tommy Lamb (220) both got third.
Ridgeland will have two alternates as Kyle Brown (182) and T.J. Atkins (285) both finished fifth.
Not to be outdone, the LaFayette Ramblers will also send seven of their grapplers to the sectionals.
Avery Sullivan (126) and Matthew Wallin (220) both finished second in their weight classes, while Karson Ledford (145) placed third. Cyrek Johns (106), Hector Velez (113), Carson Lanier (132) and J.J. Muder (138) all placed fourth.
Finishing fifth as alternates were Hunter Deal (152), Caleb Zwiger (170) and David Patterson (195).
Gilmer won the team title, followed by Northwest Whitfield, Heritage and Ridgeland in the top four.
State sectionals will be held at Woodward Academy in College Park.