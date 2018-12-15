The Ridgeland Panthers and Ringgold Tigers both saw three wrestlers advance to the semifinals of the always-competitive McCallie Invitational Friday night in Chattanooga.
Jacob Mariakis got into the 152-pound semifinals for the Panthers without hardly breaking a sweat. The recent Chattanooga Mocs signee received a forfeit in his opening about before scoring two straight pins, one in 32 seconds and the other in 28 seconds.
Dylan Swanson (160) used a bye, a 34-second pin and a technical fall to earn a spot in Saturday's semis, while Tommy Lamb (220) got a first-round bye, followed by a 49-second pin and a technical fall victory in the quarterfinals.
Ridgeland nearly had five wrestlers in the semis, but Aiden Raymer (132) and Jordan Hughley (138) were both defeated in the quarterfinals.
For Ringgold, Logan Skeen (132) got a bye, a technical fall and a 4-0 decision to advance to Saturday morning's semifinals. Holden Moss (138) used a bye and a pair of pins to advance, while Seth Parker (152) is through to the semis after a bye, a technical fall and a pin.
Ringgold had three other wrestlers, Tanner Stone (126), Malachi Parker (182) and Luke Parks (285), suffer their first defeats in the quarterfinals.
Seth Ingle (170) will be the lone semifinalist for Heritage. The senior received a bye in his first round match before two straight pins put him in the final four of his weight class. Ryan Craft (120) won his first two matches by pin, but lost on points in the quarterfinals.
Ridgeland is currently in eighth place in the team standings with 52 points, while Ringgold is ninth with 44.5. Heritage sits in 13th place with 31 points and LFO is tied for 25th and has yet to post a point.
Woodland-Cartersville leads the tournament with 128.5 points, while North Hall (126) is a close second. Cleveland, Tenn. (119) holds a slim lead over the host Blue Tornado (116) and Vestavia Hills, Ala. (72) is a distance fifth.