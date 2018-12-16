Ridgeland's Dylan Swanson became a McCallie Invitational champion as he won the 160-pound class in Chattanooga on Saturday.
The senior would face Owen Boren of Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) in the finals and get the takedown in the sudden victory to win, 7-5.
Swanson was the only wrestler from Catoosa or Walker Counties to win individual championships. His senior teammate, Jacob Mariakis, would make the finals, but Mariakis would suffer his first loss of the season against McCallie's James Whitworth in the 152-pound final. Aiden Raymer placed sixth for the Panthers at 132.
Ringgold had four wrestlers place in their respective weight classes over the weekend. Logan Skeen (132) and Holden Moss (138) both finished fourth. Tanner Stone (126) was fifth and Malachi Parker (182) placed sixth.
For Heritage, Ryan Craft (120), Seth Ingle (170) and Drake Parker (182) all finished fifth.
The loan wrestler from LFO to win at McCallie was 220-pounder Tyler Frady, who got a pin in a consolation round match on Saturday.
Ringgold finished 10th overall in the team standings with 99.5 points, followed by Ridgeland with 98.5, Heritage with 81 and LFO, who tied for 24th place with six points.
Woodland of Cartersville held off three other teams to win the team title. The Wildcats finished with 290.5 points. North Hall (271.5) was second, followed by Cleveland (265.5) and McCallie (260.5). Vestavia Hills of Alabama (147) was a distant fifth.
LaFayette runner-up at Wolfpack Duals
The Ramblers traveled to North Paulding on Saturday for the 12-team Wolfpack Duals and came back with the runner-up trophy after going 3-1 on the day.
LaFayette rolled past two traditionally solid large-school programs with ease, beating Alexander (78-6) and Whitewater (64-11) before defeating the host school. The Ramblers and the Wolfpack ended the dual tied at 36, but LaFayette's advantage in total pins (5-4) gave them the victory.
Sonoraville would hand the Ramblers a loss in the championship match. The final score had not been provided as of press time.