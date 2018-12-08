The Ridgeland Panthers traveled north to Tullahoma, Tenn. for the Garner-Dyer Invitational on Saturday and had a solid showing as they tied with Walker Valley for sixth place overall with 104 points.
Jacob Mariakis took first place at 160 pounds. He went 3-0 with a technical fall, a major decision and a pin in the finals. Dylan Swanson was 2-1 at 170. He won both of his matches by pin and finished second in his weight class.
Chris Prescott (126) went 4-1 with three majors and one pin, while Tommy Lamb (220) went 3-1 with three pins. Both wrestlers finished third.
Aiden Raymer (138) went 2-2 to take fourth place. Angel Ojeda (152) and Kyle Brown (195) were both 2-2, while Ethan Morgan (182) went 1-2.
Scottsboro, Ala. won the tournament with 167 points. Brentwood, Tenn. (150.5) was second. Grissom, Ala. (143) was third, followed by Montgomery Bell Academy (124.5) and Murfreesboro Oakland (119.5).
At the Dalton Carpet Classic on Saturday, LaFayette finished ninth overall with 72 points, one spot ahead of Ringgold (70.5).
Blackman out of Murfreesboro won the title with 234.5 points, while the host Catamounts were second with 194.5. The rest of the top five included Adairsville (113), East Hamilton (97) and Lovett (92.5).
Matthew Wallin was the only Rambler to advance the finals as he took second in the heavyweight division. He went 2-1 with one major decision on the day. Carson Lanier was 3-1 at 132 with a pair of pins as he took third place, while Avery Sullivan was 4-2 at 126 with three pins. He finished in fourth place.
Steven Sanford (126) was 3-2 with two pins. Hunter Deal (152) was 3-2 with two pins and Jacob Zwiger (160) was 3-2 with three pins. Keegan Johns (106), Jake Price (145), Hayden Rainwater (145) and Zach Price (152) all went 1-2 with one pin.
For Ringgold, Logan Skeen (132), Holden Moss (138) and Malachi Parker (182) all made the finals, but all had to settle for second-place finishes. Skeen went 3-1 with two pins and a technical fall, Moss was 2-1 with one major decision and Parker was 2-1 with two pins.
Seth Parker (152), Luke Mills (160) and Scott Clinton (285) all went 1-2 with one pin, while Luke Parks (285) also went 1-2.
Heritage sent four junior varsity wrestlers to the event. Mike Stokes (152) was the only wrestler to win a match as he went 1-2 in his weight class.
Ringgold also went 1-1 in a tri-match at Sonoraville on Thursday, defeating Armuchee (45-33), but falling to the Phoenix (54-15).
It was a big night for Tanner Stone, who battled through a shoulder injury and beat a pair of state champions in Armuchee's Wes Conley (5-3) and Sonoraville's Eli Knight (3-2).
Also winning for the Tigers against the Indians was Mills, Clinton, Skeen, Moss, Malachi Parker, Seth Parker, Kaiser Cross and Tyler Barker, while Skeen and Parker Gill also won matches against Sonoraville.
The Gordon Lee Trojans traveled to Armuchee for a tri-match on Friday and lost two tough matches to Trion (46-24) and the host Indians (42-36).
Hunter Burnette, Nathan Hunley, Logan Butler and Owen Frost each went 2-0 on the night, while MaKayden Martin won her only match.