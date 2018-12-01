The LaFayette Ramblers improved to 18-2 in dual matches this season as they went 5-0 and won the Cedartown Duals on Saturday.
LaFayette routed McIntosh, 84-0, and slipped past Cartersville, 39-34. They ended the day with victories over Rockmart (51-24), Cedartown (69-6) and Landmark Christian (63-10).
It was the Ramblers' second straight Cedartown Duals championship.
The Ringgold Tigers and Gordon Lee Trojans were the two highest-finishing teams from the Peach State at the 12-team Ooltewah Invitational on Saturday.
Brentwood won the team title with 218.5 points, while Walker Valley (140.5) was a distant second. Ringgold (114) took third, followed by Gordon Lee (102.5) and Warren County (78) rounded out the top five.
Tanner Stone (126) and Logan Skeen (132) won individual titles for the Tigers. Malachi Parker was runner-up at 182, while Holden Moss (138) and Luke Parks 285 both finished third. Seth Parker (152) placed fourth.
Hunter Burnette (106), Bryce James (113) and Avery Geer (145) all came home with individual championships for the Trojans. Logan Butler (138) finished second. Owen Frost (170) was third and Nathaniel Hunley (132) took fourth.
The Heritage Generals went 4-1 and placed second at the Westminster Duals on Saturday.
Heritage defeated St. Pius X (63-18), Riverwood (78-6), Perry (60-23) and Westminster (51-25), while its only loss came at the hands of Locust Grove (51-24).