Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School was home to the Area 6-AAA wrestling championships on Saturday, but it was the Sonoraville Phoenix who made themselves right at home.
The Phoenix took the team title with 271.5 points, followed by Adairsville (216), Calhoun (143) and Ringgold (126.5). Haralson County (103) was fifth, while the host Warriors were ninth (53).
Ringgold will send six wrestlers to state sectionals in Jefferson next weekend, three as area champions and three more who placed in the top four.
Tanner Stone took first at 126 pounds after a 14-6 major decision against Sonoraville's Rowan Burdick in the finals. Logan Skeen (132) downed Sonoraville's Jayce Derryberry by major decision, 9-1, while Holden Moss got past Sonoraville's Allen Stone, 4-2, in the 138-pound final.
Seth Parker (152) and Malachi Parker (170) both finished in third place in their respective weight classes, while Parker Gill (113) finished fourth. Luke Mills (160) and Luke Parks (285) both placed sixth.
For the Warriors, Nathan Williams took the 195-pound weight class with a 4-2 victory over Sonoraville's John Knight in the finals. The only other LFO wrestler to qualify for sectionals was Dylan Simpson, who was fourth at 220.
The Warriors will have two alternates in Alec Gentry (160) and Taylor Frady (285). Both wrestlers placed fifth.