The Ridgeland wrestling team went 4-0 in the Bronze Division of the Smoky Mountain Duals in Pigeon Forge on Saturday to finish a very respectable 6-2 on the weekend. Their only two losses came in pool matches against Silver Division runner-up Jackson County (Ga.) and overall tournament champion Cleveland (Tenn.).
On Saturday, Ridgeland took down Clay (Fla.), 33-30, Gibbs (Tenn.), 39-26, host Pigeon Forge, 39-31, and Spain Park (Ala.), 52-21.
Chris Prescott, Jacob Mariakis and Dylan Swanson all went 8-0 on the weekend. Jordan Hughley went 5-3, while Dylan Fowler finished 5-2.
The Heritage Generals finished second in the Copper Division on Saturday, defeating Notre Dame (Tenn.), 48-30, Union (Va.), 63-12, and Trion (35-34), but falling to Mill Creek (Ga.), 42-41.