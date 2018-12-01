The Ridgeland Mat Panthers celebrated Senior Night and Alumni Night on Friday by facing Dade County and Northwest Whitfield in a tri-match in front of a large crowd in Panther Gymnasium.
Ridgeland opened with a 54-22 win over the Wolverines behind pins from Garrett Romans (120 pounds), Chris Prescott (126), Jordan Hughley (145), Jacob Mariakis (160), Dylan Swanson (170), Dylan Fowler (182), Kyle Brown (195) and Tommy Lamb (220). Mehki Ross (132) scored an overtime victory, while Aiden Raymer (138) won his match by decision.
In the night's final match, the Panthers scored a historic 36-31 victory over the Bruins, marking the first time a Ridgeland team has ever beaten Northwest in a regular-season dual match,
The Panthers got pins from Prescott (126), Mariakis (160) and Lamb (220). Ross (132), Hughley (145) and Swanson (170) scored major decisions, while Romans (120) won via an injury default.
Ridgeland will hit the road for tournament at North Atlanta High School on Saturday.