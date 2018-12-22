The Ridgeland Panthers and Heritage Generals will be back on the mat Saturday for Day 2 of the Smoky Mountain Duals in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
The tournament, which has become one of the top tournaments in the entire Southeast, attracts teams from several different states and features many team and individual state champions.
Ridgeland went 2-2 in Pool A on Friday, defeating Morristown West (Tenn.), 64-16 and Trion, 35-34, but falling to Jackson County (Ga.), 47-20, and Cleveland (Tenn.), 59-11.
Meanwhile, Heritage lost matches to Pigeon Forge, 51-30, Johnson Central (Ky.), 49-20 and North Hall (Ga.), 62-15, before taking down Harpeth (Tenn.), 45-33, in their match of the day in Pool C.
The Panthers will wrestle in the Bronze Division on Saturday against Spain Park (Ala.), Pigeon Forge, Gibbs (Tenn.) and Clay (Fla.), while the Generals will battle Trion, Notre Dame (Tenn.), Union (Va.) and Mill Creek (Ga.) in the Copper Division.