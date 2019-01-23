Ownership of the Walker County Cup has been a streaky ever since the trophy came into existence in 1999.
LaFayette dominated for more than a decade, holding on to the trophy for straight 12 years before Gordon Lee finally dethroned the Ramblers for the first time back in 2012. LaFayette would get it back in 2014, which beginning a back-and-forth tug-of-war between the Ramblers and Trojans.
But that would all change in 2016. Bolstered by a strong freshman class, the Ridgeland Panthers rolled past both of their county rivals to lay claim to the bronze trophy for the very first time.
They haven't given it up yet.
The Panthers' fourth Walker County Cup victory in a row came on Tuesday night in Chickamauga as they took down host Gordon Lee, 56-21, before securing the cup with a 53-24 win over LaFayette.
"This year's senior class started this (run) and haven't relinquished it," head coach Keith Mariakis said. "It's good. I'm glad they went out this way."
Against the Trojans, Ridgeland won six matches by forfeit, but flexed its muscles with a pin by Aiden Raymer (132 pounds), technical falls from Jordan Hughley (145) and Jacob Mariakis (152) and an 8-0 major decision by Tommy Lamb (220).
Chris Prescott (126), Dylan Swanson (160), Dylan Foster (170), Ethan Morgan (182), Kyle Brown (195) and T.J. Adkins (285) all won by forfeit.
Gordon Lee got a pin from Bryce James (113) and a 3-1 decision by Hunter Burnette (120) to go with forfeit victories for Makayden Martin (106) and Montgomery Kephart (138).
Then against the Ramblers, Ridgeland got pins by Garrett Romans (120), Raymer (132), Mariakis (152), Swanson (160), Fowler (170) and Morgan (182). Hughley (145) recorded another technical fall, Brown (195) scored a 10-3 decision, while Prescott (126) gutted out a 6-5 win. A forfeit for Adkins (285) rounded out the scoring for the Panthers.
The Ramblers got pins from Hector Velez (113) and Matthew Wallin (220), while Cyrek Johns (106) and J.J. Muder (138) won by forfeit.
"We had a good weekend down in Macon," Mariakis stated, referring to the Panthers' top six finish at the Class 4A State Duals. "We wrestled really well and now to come here and defend the Walker Cup is great. We've got to have some momentum going into (the area traditionals) because our area is as tough as they come. We'll just have to see what happens."
In the final match of the night, the Ramblers took care of the short-handed Trojans, 63-11.
Carson Lanier (132), Karson Ledford (145), Hunter Deal (152) and Wallin (220) all won by pin for LaFayette. Muder (138) scored a 9-2 decision, while forfeits were earned by Avery Sullivan (126), Jacob Zwiger (160), Caleb Zwiger (170), Ben Ratliff (182) and David Patterson (195).
James (113) won by pinfall for Gordon Lee, while Burnette (120) earned a technical fall. There was a double forfeit at 285.