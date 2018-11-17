The Ridgeland Panthers gave up forfeits at 113, 195 and 220, but still finished second at the Chattooga Duals on Saturday.
Ridgeland defeated Armuchee (36-30) and Vidalia (45-30), but fell to Oglethorpe County (48-27).
Jacob Mariakis went 4-0 on the day. Aiden Raymer and Ethan Morgan were both 3-0, while Garrett Romans, Chris Prescott and Dylan Fowler each finished 2-1.
Ridgeland's next dual competition will be a home tri-match on Nov. 30 against Dade County and Northwest Whitfield. It will be Alumni Night and Senior Night for the Mat Panthers.