The Ridgeland Panthers could have hung their heads and thrown in the collective towel after an opening-round 51-18 loss to Blessed Trinity on the first day of the Class 4A State Duals on Thursday.
Instead, the Black-and-Silver spent Friday showing fans at the Macon Coliseum what they are made of.
Despite having just 12 wrestlers on the roster and giving up forfeits in two weight classes, Ridgeland clicked off three straight victories in the consolation brackets and has assured itself of a top-six state finish going into Saturday.
The Panthers opened Friday by cruising past Cross Creek, 65-18. They followed up with a hard-fought 39-31 victory over North Oconee before outlasting Perry, 42-34, in the consolation quarterfinals.
Ridgeland will take on traditional state power West Laurens in a consolation semifinal match on Saturday morning. The Raiders defeated Cross Creek (75-5) and Blessed Trinity (42-40) before losing to Woodward Academy (39-25) in Friday night's championship semifinals.
The Ridgeland-West Laurens winner will face either Blessed Trinity or Central Carrollton in the third-place match early Saturday afternoon. The state finals in all classifications will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday and many familiar names will be competing for state titles.
Trion will square off with Commerce in Class 1A. Social Circle will do battle with Elbert County in Class 2A, while neighbors Jefferson and North Hall will clash in what should be a marquee matchup in Class 3A.
Area 6 champion Gilmer will take on Woodward Academy for the Class 4A state crown. Woodland of Cartersville will look to knock off Buford in Class 5A. Alexander, who earned a one-point win over defending champion Richmond Hill in the semis, will face Valdosta in the Class 6A finals, while Mountain View will try to dethrone powerhouse Camden County in Class 7A.