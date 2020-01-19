The Ridgeland Panthers finished seventh overall at the Smiths Station Invitational in Smiths Station, Ala. on Saturday.
The Panthers had five wrestlers place, including two runners-up, as they finished with 90.5 points in the 23-team field. Class 6A Lee County of Georgia scored 253 points to win the multi-state tournament.
Aiden Raymer took second place at 132 pounds. Raymer advanced to the finals with one technical fall and two major decisions, but fell to Lee County's Phin Johnson in the finals.
Then at 285, Tommy Lamb coasted into the finals with three first-period pins. However, Lamb would drop a heartbreaking 4-2 decision to Opelika, Ala.'s Michael Dawson in the finals. Dawson is currently 36-0 on the season.
Elijah Langston finished fourth at 120, while Aiden Barber (106) and Matthew Ballew (170) both placed sixth in their weight classes.
Ridgeland will join Gordon Lee and LaFayette in the annual Walker County Cup matches Thursday at LaFayette High School.