The Ridgeland Panthers went 2-1 at a quad-match at LFO on Thursday night, defeating North Murray (49-27) and LFO (60-24), but falling to Hixson (45-27).
Angel Ojeda, Jacob Mariakis, Dylan Swanson and Ethan Morgan all went 3-0, while Chris Prescott, Jordan Hughley, Mehki Ross, Aiden Raymer and Kyle Brown each went 2-1 for the Panthers, who gave up forfeits at 113 and 120 pounds in all three matches.
Ridgeland will head to Tullahoma, Tenn. on Saturday for a tournament.
Results of the Warriors' matches against North Murray and Hixson had not been provided as of press time.