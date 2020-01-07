The Gordon Lee Trojans celebrated Senior Night and prepped for this weekend's Area Duals at Trion by sweeping a home quad-match on Tuesday.
Despite giving up some forfeits, Gordon Lee defeated Gordon Central (42-24), Ringgold (30-21) and Southeast Whitfield (48-27).
Hunter Burnette and Penn Askew were each 3-0 for the Navy-and-White. Burnette split his time between 113 and 120 pounds, while Askew wrestled at both 126 and 132.
Tomy Duke (132/138) was 2-0, while Nathan Hunley (138/145), Austin Crowley (220) and Michael Akins (285) were all 2-1. Zane Murdock (106) was 1-0 and Makayden Martin (106) went 1-1 on the night.
Results for the Tigers were not available as of press time.