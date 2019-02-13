Day 1 for local wrestlers competing in the Class 4A state championships in Macon is complete with 11 of the 15 wrestlers from Catoosa and Walker Counties advancing to the second round of the championship brackets.
Heritage was a perfect 6-0 on the first day. Ryan Craft (113 pounds) and Seth Ingle (160) both won by pinfall, while Garret Stephens (152), Drake Parker (182), Alex Eacret (195) and Jeffery Curtis (220) all won close minor decisions.
Ridgeland picked up five wins in six bouts. Chris Prescott (120), Jacob Mariakis (152) and Dylan Swanson (160) all scored bonus points for pins, while Aiden Raymer (132) and Jordan Hughley (138) won minor decisions. Tommy Lamb (220) dropped to the consolation bracket after a first-round loss and will look to fight back for third place.
Unfortunately for LaFayette, all three wrestlers were beaten in the opening round. Avery Sullivan (126), Karson Ledford (145) and Matthew Wallin (220) will continue their tournaments in the consolation brackets.
Class 1A and Class 3A will begin their tournaments on Thursday.