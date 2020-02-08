A long day of wrestling at state sectional tournaments all over the state saw several local grapplers qualify for next week's state championship in Macon, while other wrestlers from Catoosa and Walker Counties still have work to do on Saturday in order to make wrestling in Macon a reality.
At the Class 1A B sectionals at Bremen High School, Gordon Lee saw three of its wrestlers qualify, although none of the three will wrestle for sectional championships.
Hunter Burnette (113 pounds), Penn Askew (126) and Timy Duke (160) all made it to the championship semifinals, but dropped to the consolation brackets with losses. However, all three wrestlers can finish as high as third place on Saturday.
Zane Murdock (106), Nathan Hunley (138), Montgomery Kephart (152), Logan Webb (182), Austin Crowley (220) and Michael Akins (285) will all wrestle in seventh-place matches on Saturday.
Only the top six in each weight class automatically qualify for state in Class 1A. Seventh-place finishers will be alternates for state in Macon.
The same goes for Ringgold's wrestlers at the Class 3A B sectionals at South Forsyth High School. The Tigers, who brought six wrestlers to the sectionals, will see them all wrestle on Saturday. All six are currently in the consolation brackets and all six must win their first two bouts on Saturday to advance to state automatically.
Those wrestlers include Noland Rohrer (113), Seth Parker (145), Luke Mills (170), Kaiser Cross (182), Luke Parks (220) and Scott Clinton (285).
LFO did not have any wrestlers to qualify for state sectionals.
Meanwhile at the Class 4A A sectionals at Lanier High School, LaFayette has six wrestlers who have already qualified for state, followed by Heritage and Ridgeland with five wrestlers each. All of those wrestlers will wrestle for placement on Saturday.
The Ramblers have five of its wrestlers in the championship semifinals, including Avery Sullivan (132), Karson Ledford (145), Hunter Deal (152), David Patterson (220) and Matthew Wallin (285). Cyrek Johns (113) will wrestle in the seventh-place match on Saturday. Keegan Johns (120) saw his tournament come to an end after a pair of losses on Friday.
Drew Dietz (113) and Alex Eacret (195) are both in the championship semifinals for the Generals. Drake Parker (182) will still have a chance to wrestle for third on Saturday, while Tate Thomas (106) and Mike Stokes (138) will both participate in the seventh-place matches in their weight class.
As for Ridgeland, Aiden Raymer (126) and Garrett Romans (138) advanced to Saturday's championship semis, while Dylan Fowler (152) could still finish as highest as third. Elijah Langston (120) and Camden Bain (132) will both wrestle for seventh, while Ethan Morgan (160) and Matthew Ballew (170) saw their tournaments come to a close after tough one-point losses in the consolation brackets on Friday.
The top eight wrestlers from each sectional advance to state in Class 4A.