The first day of the state sectional tournaments are complete and several local wrestlers are still alive for sectional championships.
In the Class 1A state sectionals at Darlington School in Rome, Gordon Lee's Bryce James (106), Hunter Burnette (113), Nathan Hundley (126) and Avery Geer (145) are all in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Owen Frost (160) and Austin Crowley (220) are still in the running to finish as high as third.
Another Gordon Lee wrestler, Makayden Martin, will wrestle in the 106-pound class of the girls' state sectionals at Darlington on Saturday.
At the Class 3A state sectionals in Jefferson, Tanner Stone (126), Logan Skeen (132), Holden Moss (138) and Malachi Parker (170) are all in the semifinals for Ringgold, while Nathan Williams (195) and Dylan Simpson (220) are through to the semis for LFO.
At the Class 4A state sectionals at Woodward Academy, Ridgeland has semifinalists in Jordan Hughley (138), Jacob Mariakis (152) and Dylan Swanson (160).
Chris Prescott (120), Aiden Raymer (132) and Tommy Lamb (220) can all three still finish as high as third, while Dylan Fowler (170) is still in the running to finish ninth and earn a state alternate spot.
Heritage has championship semifinalists in Ryan Craft (113), Seth Ingle (160) and Drake Parker (182). Still eligible to finish as high as third are Garret Stephens (152), Alex Eacret (195) and Jeffery Curtis (220).
Heritage's Kameron Burnette will wrestle on Saturday at Woodward Academy for the championship in the girls' 95-pound weight class.
And for LaFayette, three wrestlers - Avery Sullivan (126), Karson Ledford (145) and Matthew Wallin (220) - are still alive to finish as high as third, while Cyrek Johns (106), Hector Velez (113) and J.J. Muder (138) can all still earn spots as state alternates with ninth place finishes on Saturday.