The LaFayette Ramblers improved to 22-2 in dual matches this season after sweeping Coahulla Creek and Heritage in a tri-match in Boynton on Thursday night.
The two Area 6-AAAA rivals met up in the last match of the night with LaFayette scoring a 45-33 victory.
It was a costly match for the Generals as the home team, already without three starters going into the match, saw two more starters go down with injuries.
Avery Sullivan (126 pounds) got a pin for LaFayette to start the match. Carson Lanier (132) picked up a win by injury default and J.J. Muder (138) also scored a victory by pin. Jake Price (145) picked up a 7-1 victory over Garrett Pennington before Hunter Deal (152) scored a surprising pin despite trailing 8-0 at the time of the winning move.
Heritage would take the next three matches on pins by Christian Merrill (160) and Seth Ingle (170), followed by Drake Parker's forfeit at 182.
The two teams would alternate victories in the final six bouts of the night. David Patterson (195) picked up an injury default for LaFayette before Randy Brooks (220) would get a pin for the Generals. Matthew Wallin (285) would answer with the pin for the Ramblers. Enrique Rodriguez (106) would hold off Keegan Johns, 11-10, to get three points for Heritage. Hector Velez (113) would get six points on a forfeit for LaFayette, while Heritage's Ryan Craft (120) took the final match with a pin.
LaFayette began its night with a 61-18 win over the Colts.
The Ramblers got pins from Johns (106), Velez (113), Jazzen Nelson (120), Sullivan (126), Lanier (132), Deal (152), Jacob Zwiger (160), Joseph Ayers (220) and Wallin (285). Muder (138) picked up 6-2 decision, while Price (145) won his match, 10-0.
Heritage opened the evening with a 40-37 victory over the Colts. Craft (120), Ian Burgett (132), Garret Stephens (152), Merrill (160) Ingle (170) and Matthew Tetreault (220) all won by pin. Alex Eacret (195) scored a 17-7 major decision as the Generals moved to 16-10 on the year.
Both teams will compete at the Dalton Carpet Classic on Saturday.