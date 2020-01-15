The LaFayette Ramblers welcomed LFO to south Walker County on Tuesday and posted a 59-6 victory over the visiting Warriors in a battle of future area opponents.
There were only four head-to-head bouts during the match, all won by the Ramblers.
Avery Sullivan scored an 18-1 technical fall at 132 pounds, while Cyrek Johns (113), David Patterson (220) and Matthew Wallin (285) all won their matches by pinfall.
LaFayette also got forfeit victories by Keegan Johns (120), Jazzen Nelson (138), Karson Ledford (145), Hunter Deal (152), Jacob Brown (160) and Caleb Zwiger (170).
LFO's only points came on a forfeit victory by Chandler Tisdale at 106. There were double forfeits at 126, 182 and 195 pounds.