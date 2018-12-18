The LaFayette Ramblers traveled east to Blue Ridge country on Tuesday and returned home with two more dual match victories.
In their opening match, the Ramblers trailed 24-0 early, but rallied for a 40-36 victory over host Fannin County.
The comeback begin with J.J. Muder's 12-0 major victory at 138 pounds and was followed up by pins from Karson Ledford (145), Hunter Deal (152), Jacob Zwigers (160), Brady Beard (170), Gabe Ratliff (182) and Matthew Wallin (220).
Then against Chestatee, LaFayette defeated the War Eagles, 43-22.
The Ramblers got pins from Muder (138), Ledford (145), Beard (170), Hector Velez (113) and Avery Sullivan (126). Deal (152) picked up a 10-0 major decision. Wallin scored a 1-0 win at 220 and Zwiger earned a forfeit at 160.
LaFayette will not take to the mat again until the Rockmart Invitational on Dec. 29.