The LaFayette Ramblers placed sixth out of 27 teams at the Gorilla Warfare tournament at Berkmar High School on Saturday.
Matthew Wallin was the highest-finishing LaFayette wrestler as he took second place at 285 pounds. Wallin went 3-1 on the day with a pair of pins.
David Patterson (220) went 5-1 with two pins to take third in his weight class, while Karson Ledford (145) was 4-1 with three pins. He also placed third.
Avery Sullivan (132) took fourth place after going 3-2 with three pins and Caleb Zwiger (170) finished in sixth place. He was 3-3 on the day with a pair of pins.
Hunter Deal (152) and Jacob Brown (160) each won twice on the day with one pin, while Cyrek Johns (120) and Caleb Romine (182) both picked up one win on the day.
Jackson County won the tournament with 256 points, followed by Social Circle (234), North Oconee (173.5), Walnut Grove (153.5), Independence, Tenn. (153) and LaFayette (123).
The Ramblers will wrestle next at the Murray County Invitational on Jan. 4.