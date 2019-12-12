LaFayette Ramblers

LaFayette's wrestling team traveled to Rockmart on Thursday and dropped both ends of a tri-match against Cartersville and the host Yellow Jackets.

LaFayette opened the night against Rockmart and lost by a final count of 65-24. Avery Sullivan (132 pounds), Karson Ledford (145), Caleb Zwiger (170) and Matthew Wallin (285) all had pins for the Ramblers.

The Ramblers' final match of the night was a 45-24 loss to the Purple Hurricanes. Sullivan, Ledford and Zwiger all won by pin. Wallin earned a 4-3 decision, while Jacob Brown (160) won his match, 14-11.

LaFayette will wrestle Saturday at the Wolfpack Duals at North Paulding High School.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

