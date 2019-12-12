LaFayette's wrestling team traveled to Rockmart on Thursday and dropped both ends of a tri-match against Cartersville and the host Yellow Jackets.
LaFayette opened the night against Rockmart and lost by a final count of 65-24. Avery Sullivan (132 pounds), Karson Ledford (145), Caleb Zwiger (170) and Matthew Wallin (285) all had pins for the Ramblers.
The Ramblers' final match of the night was a 45-24 loss to the Purple Hurricanes. Sullivan, Ledford and Zwiger all won by pin. Wallin earned a 4-3 decision, while Jacob Brown (160) won his match, 14-11.
LaFayette will wrestle Saturday at the Wolfpack Duals at North Paulding High School.